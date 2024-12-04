Escalation in Jordan Valley: Israeli Strikes Target Hamas Members

In a significant military operation, Israel's forces targeted vehicles in the Aqabah region of the Jordan Valley, resulting in the deaths of three Hamas members. The action was reportedly intended to prevent an imminent attack.

The Israeli military released a statement revealing that a subsequent raid in the area led to the seizure of four weapons, indicating ongoing tensions.

Hamas' armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, acknowledged the loss of two of its members and declared their continued commitment to resisting Israeli forces until their goals of victory and liberation are achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)