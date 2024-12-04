Escalation in Jordan Valley: Israeli Strikes Target Hamas Members
Israel's military targeted vehicles in the Aqabah area of the Jordan Valley, killing three Hamas members. The operation aimed to thwart an imminent attack. Hamas confirmed the death of two members and pledged ongoing resistance. Israeli forces seized four weapons in a follow-up raid.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:55 IST
In a significant military operation, Israel's forces targeted vehicles in the Aqabah region of the Jordan Valley, resulting in the deaths of three Hamas members. The action was reportedly intended to prevent an imminent attack.
The Israeli military released a statement revealing that a subsequent raid in the area led to the seizure of four weapons, indicating ongoing tensions.
Hamas' armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, acknowledged the loss of two of its members and declared their continued commitment to resisting Israeli forces until their goals of victory and liberation are achieved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
