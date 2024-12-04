Left Menu

Escalation in Jordan Valley: Israeli Strikes Target Hamas Members

Israel's military targeted vehicles in the Aqabah area of the Jordan Valley, killing three Hamas members. The operation aimed to thwart an imminent attack. Hamas confirmed the death of two members and pledged ongoing resistance. Israeli forces seized four weapons in a follow-up raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:55 IST
Escalation in Jordan Valley: Israeli Strikes Target Hamas Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military operation, Israel's forces targeted vehicles in the Aqabah region of the Jordan Valley, resulting in the deaths of three Hamas members. The action was reportedly intended to prevent an imminent attack.

The Israeli military released a statement revealing that a subsequent raid in the area led to the seizure of four weapons, indicating ongoing tensions.

Hamas' armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, acknowledged the loss of two of its members and declared their continued commitment to resisting Israeli forces until their goals of victory and liberation are achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024