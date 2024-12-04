Left Menu

Crypto Controversy: The Fall of Alex Mashinsky

Alex Mashinsky, founder of Celsius Network, has been indicted on seven criminal charges, including fraud, conspiracy, and market manipulation. Despite initially pleading not guilty, Mashinsky now plans to admit guilt to two counts. His actions followed a tumultuous period in the crypto industry marked by price slumps and bankruptcies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:50 IST
In a significant turn of events, Alex Mashinsky, the once-celebrated founder of Celsius Network, has indicated his intention to plead guilty to two charges of fraud. This development comes as part of a broader indictment involving seven criminal counts, including conspiracy and market manipulation, linked to his tenure with the cryptocurrency lending firm.

Mashinsky, aged 59, had initially pleaded not guilty to all charges levied by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. These charges stem from allegations that he misled Celsius customers and manipulated the company's proprietary crypto token, Cel, for personal gain. Despite his initial stance, his lawyer recently revealed Mashinsky's decision to change his plea.

The case against Mashinsky is part of a wider crackdown on crypto moguls following the 2022 crypto market collapse, which saw numerous high-profile bankruptcies, including that of Celsius. The industry's recovery, partly inspired by expected policy shifts favoring cryptocurrencies, has not deterred legal actions against figures like Mashinsky, accused of exploiting market conditions for personal enrichment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

