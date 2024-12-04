Left Menu

Kangleipak Communist Party Members Arrested in Manipur Police Crackdown

Manipur Police have arrested four members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) in Kakching district. The individuals were apprehended for suspected involvement in extortion and the possession of illegal arms. Seized items included firearms, ammunition, mobile phones, demand letters, and tax receipts.

In a significant crackdown, Manipur Police have detained four individuals linked to the Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) for alleged extortion activities and illegal arms possession, according to an official communiqué.

The arrests took place on Monday in the Lamkhai area of Kakching district, highlighting law enforcement efforts in the region.

Police recovered a range of items, including an M20 pistol, ammunition, mobile devices, and documents related to extortion, marking a blow to the outfit's operations.

