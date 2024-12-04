Kangleipak Communist Party Members Arrested in Manipur Police Crackdown

In a significant crackdown, Manipur Police have detained four individuals linked to the Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) for alleged extortion activities and illegal arms possession, according to an official communiqué.

The arrests took place on Monday in the Lamkhai area of Kakching district, highlighting law enforcement efforts in the region.

Police recovered a range of items, including an M20 pistol, ammunition, mobile devices, and documents related to extortion, marking a blow to the outfit's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)