Raids at Central Jail Spark Concerns Over Security

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the police executed a series of raids at the Central Jail in the Rainawari area early Wednesday morning, officials reported.

CIK officers cordoned off the facility before dawn, initiating a comprehensive search of the prison barracks. This operation is reportedly connected to a recent clash between two inmate groups this September.

In 2018, the discovery of mobile phones among prisoners prompted a significant tightening of security within the jail's confines, highlighting ongoing concerns over contraband management.

