Raids at Central Jail Spark Concerns Over Security
The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) police conducted raids at the Central Jail in the Rainawari area. The operation involved searching the barracks following recent inmate clashes. This follows a 2018 incident where mobile phones were found, leading to heightened security measures.
The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the police executed a series of raids at the Central Jail in the Rainawari area early Wednesday morning, officials reported.
CIK officers cordoned off the facility before dawn, initiating a comprehensive search of the prison barracks. This operation is reportedly connected to a recent clash between two inmate groups this September.
In 2018, the discovery of mobile phones among prisoners prompted a significant tightening of security within the jail's confines, highlighting ongoing concerns over contraband management.
