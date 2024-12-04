Left Menu

Dramatic Shooting Attempt on SAD Leader at Golden Temple

Sukhbir Singh Badal, performing 'sewadar' duties outside the Golden Temple, narrowly escaped an attack. Shooter Narain Singh opened fire but was overpowered by bystanders, with Badal unharmed. The incident, captured on media, took place during Badal's penance for past government mistakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:49 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Sukhbir Singh Badal, was targeted in a shooting incident while performing religious duties outside the Golden Temple. Fortunately, the gunman's attempt failed as he was subdued by vigilant bystanders, leaving Badal unharmed.

The incident, shocking as it unfolded, was recorded by media representatives who were present to cover Badal's second day of religious penance for the past alleged errors of his party's government. Television footage vividly captured the moment the assailant, Narain Singh, attempted to draw a firearm on the unmoved leader.

Immediate intervention by individuals nearby became the saving grace for Badal, as the assailant's bullet harmlessly struck the wall behind. The attacker, hailing from Dera Baba Nanak, was promptly taken into custody by security personnel. SAD's Daljit Singh Cheema vehemently denounced the attempted attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

