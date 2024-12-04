Left Menu

104-Year-Old Freed: A Journey from Prison to Plant Nurturing

A 104-year-old man, Rasikt Mondal, was released from Malda Correctional Home after 36 years. Originally imprisoned for fratricide in a land dispute, Mondal plans to spend his time gardening and with family. His release followed a Supreme Court order, highlighting rare centurion inmate cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:17 IST
104-Year-Old Freed: A Journey from Prison to Plant Nurturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 104-year-old man walked free from Malda Correctional Home after spending 36 years imprisoned on a murder charge. Rasikt Mondal, originally sentenced in 1988 for killing his brother in a land dispute, emerged with plans to dedicate his time to gardening and family.

Mondal, a resident of Manikchak in Malda district, was wrongly cited by his son as 108 due to a slip-up. Correctional home records confirm his age at 104. Despite the lengthy incarceration, Mondal appeared sprightly and expressed his eagerness to return to his passions and spend time with his grandchildren.

Mondal's release came after a Supreme Court order, ending his decades-long legal battle. His case stands as one of the few centurion inmates in the state, highlighting the legal framework allowing release once certain conditions are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024