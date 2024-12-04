104-Year-Old Freed: A Journey from Prison to Plant Nurturing
A 104-year-old man, Rasikt Mondal, was released from Malda Correctional Home after 36 years. Originally imprisoned for fratricide in a land dispute, Mondal plans to spend his time gardening and with family. His release followed a Supreme Court order, highlighting rare centurion inmate cases.
A 104-year-old man walked free from Malda Correctional Home after spending 36 years imprisoned on a murder charge. Rasikt Mondal, originally sentenced in 1988 for killing his brother in a land dispute, emerged with plans to dedicate his time to gardening and family.
Mondal, a resident of Manikchak in Malda district, was wrongly cited by his son as 108 due to a slip-up. Correctional home records confirm his age at 104. Despite the lengthy incarceration, Mondal appeared sprightly and expressed his eagerness to return to his passions and spend time with his grandchildren.
Mondal's release came after a Supreme Court order, ending his decades-long legal battle. His case stands as one of the few centurion inmates in the state, highlighting the legal framework allowing release once certain conditions are met.
