Punjab CM Condemns Attack on Akali Leader, Police Praised for Rapid Response

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly criticized the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, which took place while Badal was engaged in 'sewa' outside the Golden Temple. Mann has directed the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The chief minister praised the swift action of the Punjab Police, who managed to apprehend the attacker before any harm could be inflicted. The attack, which was recorded by media present at the scene, was thwarted as a police officer in plainclothes intervened, preventing any injuries.

Mann emphasized that the police's quick action stopped a potential incident aimed at defaming Punjab. The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was detained immediately. Footage showed the attacker approaching in a wheelchair, but police swiftly reacted, ensuring Badal's safety.

