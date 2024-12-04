Left Menu

Surprise Martial Law Shocks Seoul as Residents Return to Routine

South Korea experienced surprise martial law, causing shock and economic disruption in Seoul. President Yoon's announcement and its quick reversal led to protests and panic buying. Businesses and schools resumed normally after parliament's overnight vote to nullify the order. The situation recalls past military interventions.

South Koreans awoke to a routine Wednesday despite the overnight declaration and subsequent lifting of martial law that had sent shockwaves through the nation. In a surprising turn of events, President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law ended just before dawn after a parliamentary intervention.

The capital, Seoul, showed little outward disruption early Wednesday, despite initial panic that saw stocks plunge and the Korean currency drop to historic lows. This event marked the first martial law declaration in over four decades, echoing political turmoil from the past.

Residents expressed shock and concern, with some staying awake to follow news updates. Even as life returned to normal by morning, protests persisted, with calls for the president's resignation. Many South Koreans, recalling historical precedents, remain anxious about the implications of such political moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

