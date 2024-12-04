Left Menu

Tragic Fall Claims Life of Forest Guard in Jammu and Kashmir

A forest guard, Abdul Gaffar Sohil, tragically died after slipping from a hillock in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred during his duty near Nachlana. Rescuers discovered Sohil's body after an hour-long search. Following legal formalities, his body was returned to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:08 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, as a 54-year-old forest guard lost his life after a fatal fall from a hillock, police reported on Wednesday.

The victim, Abdul Gaffar Sohil from Tabeela village in Banihal, was performing his duty when he slipped into a deep gorge near Nachlana late Tuesday night.

Rescue teams found Sohil deceased after a painstaking one-hour operation. Following a post-mortem at Banihal's Sub-District Hospital, his body was handed to his family after completing necessary legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

