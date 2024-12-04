Tragic Fall Claims Life of Forest Guard in Jammu and Kashmir

A tragic incident unfolded in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, as a 54-year-old forest guard lost his life after a fatal fall from a hillock, police reported on Wednesday.

The victim, Abdul Gaffar Sohil from Tabeela village in Banihal, was performing his duty when he slipped into a deep gorge near Nachlana late Tuesday night.

Rescue teams found Sohil deceased after a painstaking one-hour operation. Following a post-mortem at Banihal's Sub-District Hospital, his body was handed to his family after completing necessary legal procedures.

