Sabadell Clinches €405 Million Victory in Property Deal Case
Spanish bank Sabadell successfully won a major lawsuit against Cerberus Capital Management, receiving over 405 million euros including interest, related to a property deal involving Spanish real estate assets. Judge Andrew Baker ruled in favor of Sabadell in London's High Court, dismissing Cerberus's counterarguments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:44 IST
In a significant legal triumph, Spanish bank Sabadell emerged victorious against Cerberus Capital Management in a London court on Wednesday.
The dispute centered on a property deal concerning Spanish real estate, with Sabadell alleging that Cerberus was liable for millions under agreements from 2018 and 2019.
Judge Andrew Baker ruled in favor of Sabadell, entitling the bank to 358.5 million euros, with additional interest bringing the total to over 405 million euros. Cerberus's counterclaims were dismissed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sabadell
- London
- Cerberus
- property
- deal
- lawsuit
- Spanish
- real estate
- investment
- High Court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lawsuit Spotlight: Did Ignored Red Flag Laws Enable Club Q Tragedy?
Cuba's Central Bank Faces Uphill Battle in London Lawsuit over Unpaid Loans
French Farmers Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal: A Fight for Survival
Cuba's Central Bank Loses Key Appeal in London Debt Lawsuit
JSW Steel Secures Goa Mining Rights and Strikes European Deal