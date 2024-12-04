Sabadell Clinches €405 Million Victory in Property Deal Case

In a significant legal triumph, Spanish bank Sabadell emerged victorious against Cerberus Capital Management in a London court on Wednesday.

The dispute centered on a property deal concerning Spanish real estate, with Sabadell alleging that Cerberus was liable for millions under agreements from 2018 and 2019.

Judge Andrew Baker ruled in favor of Sabadell, entitling the bank to 358.5 million euros, with additional interest bringing the total to over 405 million euros. Cerberus's counterclaims were dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)