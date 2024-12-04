Unmasking the Adani Saga: Congress Demands Action
The Congress accuses the Adani Group of covering up allegations related to public shareholding norm violations. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh calls for stringent actions, including arrests, against involved entities and criticizes SEBI for conflicts of interest. The Adani Group denies all charges, while Congress demands a parliamentary probe.
In a heated statement released Wednesday, the Congress party accused entities linked to the Adani Group of a massive 'cover-up'. The allegations revolve around violations of public shareholding norms, prompting Congress to urge for serious consequences, including arrests and thorough investigations.
Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh expressed concerns over a potential 'token settlement' being negotiated with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). He warned that lenient penalties could decimate the credibility of Indian institutions, already compromised by the alleged actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his associates.
The ongoing controversy intensified following reports involving Adani-linked firms and the U.S. Department of Justice detailing accusations of bribery. While the Adani Group vehemently denies any wrongdoing, Congress reiterates its call for a comprehensive parliamentary probe into the alleged scams tainting the industrial conglomerate.
