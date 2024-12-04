Left Menu

ESIC Triumphs at Regional Social Security Forum

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has won four awards at the Regional Social Security Forum for Asia-Pacific in Riyadh. Recognized for excellence in service delivery, ESIC's achievements include its mobile app, efforts in occupational safety, sustainable investment, and system resilience. The awards were received by Director General Ashok Kumar Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has received prominent recognition, securing four awards at the Regional Social Security Forum for Asia-Pacific, held in Riyadh.

Awards celebrated ESIC's innovative service deliveries across multiple social security benefit areas. Ashok Kumar Singh, Director General of ESIC, proudly accepted the honors, which underscore the organization's commitment to improving social security systems.

The accolades, including a special mention for its mobile app 'Ask An Appointment' AAA+, highlight ESIC's strides in occupational accident response, sustainable investments, and system resilience. The app, available in multiple languages, facilitates hospital appointments and electronic health record access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

