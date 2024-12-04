ESIC Triumphs at Regional Social Security Forum

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has received prominent recognition, securing four awards at the Regional Social Security Forum for Asia-Pacific, held in Riyadh.

Awards celebrated ESIC's innovative service deliveries across multiple social security benefit areas. Ashok Kumar Singh, Director General of ESIC, proudly accepted the honors, which underscore the organization's commitment to improving social security systems.

The accolades, including a special mention for its mobile app 'Ask An Appointment' AAA+, highlight ESIC's strides in occupational accident response, sustainable investments, and system resilience. The app, available in multiple languages, facilitates hospital appointments and electronic health record access.

