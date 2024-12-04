700 Inmates Remain Elusive After Bangladesh Jailbreaks Amid Political Turmoil

In the wake of political instability in Bangladesh, over 700 inmates, including convicted Islamist extremists and those on death row, remain unaccounted for after several jailbreaks. These incidents occurred during the July-August student uprisings, which culminated in the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Inspector General of Prisons, Brigadier General Syed Mohammad Motaher Hossain, reported that out of the 2,200 prisoners who escaped various detention facilities across the nation, a staggering 700 remain at large. Efforts to recapture these fugitives are ongoing, while others have been detained or returned voluntarily to complete their sentences.

The uprisings, triggered by widespread discontent over job quotas imposed by Hasina's administration, led to a series of chaotic events, including multiple jailbreaks. This unrest peaked in August as Hasina fled to India. The law enforcement agencies face challenges in tracking down all escaped convicts amidst this turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)