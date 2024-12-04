Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Grants Soren Exemption in Money Laundering Case

The Jharkhand High Court has exempted Chief Minister Hemant Soren from appearing in person before the MP/MLA court in Ranchi. This exemption relates to a case involving alleged non-cooperation with the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering investigation. The case is set for a December 16 hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:23 IST
In a significant development, the Jharkhand High Court has provided Chief Minister Hemant Soren with a reprieve from appearing personally in the MP/MLA court in Ranchi. This comes amid a case concerning his alleged non-compliance with the Enforcement Directorate's summonses related to a money laundering investigation connected to a land scam.

The court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate one week to submit a response regarding the case. Meanwhile, the scheduled hearing has been postponed to December 16. Chief Minister Soren had contested the initial order mandating his personal presence, citing official obligations and engagements.

The Enforcement Directorate argued that Soren had repeatedly failed to respond to seven summonses and was not cooperating with the investigation. Nevertheless, the high court accepted Soren's appeal, providing him temporary relief from mandatory courtroom appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

