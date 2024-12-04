Jharkhand High Court Grants Soren Exemption in Money Laundering Case

In a significant development, the Jharkhand High Court has provided Chief Minister Hemant Soren with a reprieve from appearing personally in the MP/MLA court in Ranchi. This comes amid a case concerning his alleged non-compliance with the Enforcement Directorate's summonses related to a money laundering investigation connected to a land scam.

The court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate one week to submit a response regarding the case. Meanwhile, the scheduled hearing has been postponed to December 16. Chief Minister Soren had contested the initial order mandating his personal presence, citing official obligations and engagements.

The Enforcement Directorate argued that Soren had repeatedly failed to respond to seven summonses and was not cooperating with the investigation. Nevertheless, the high court accepted Soren's appeal, providing him temporary relief from mandatory courtroom appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)