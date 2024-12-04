Ceasefire in Crisis: The Aftermath of Israeli Attacks on Lebanon

Recent Israeli assaults on Lebanon have led to a devastating toll of 4,047 lives lost and 16,638 injuries, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad. This announcement was made during a televised press conference on Wednesday, highlighting the severe impact on civilians, including 316 children and 790 women.

The hostilities initially erupted on October 7, 2023, as a result of the ongoing strife between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, subsequently triggering confrontations with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Tensions reached a peak in September, following intensified Israeli operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah, resulting in the death of its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and widespread strikes across Beirut and Lebanon.

A ceasefire, facilitated by the U.S. and France, was initiated on November 27, yet both parties remain at odds over violations of the agreement. The conflict has profoundly affected Lebanon's healthcare infrastructure, with 67 Israeli offensives recorded against hospitals, leading to the closure of seven facilities.

