Left Menu

Ceasefire in Crisis: The Aftermath of Israeli Attacks on Lebanon

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have resulted in over 4,000 deaths and 16,000 injuries in Lebanon, with significant casualties among women and children. The conflict, involving Hezbollah, saw intensified fighting following incidents with Israel and Hamas. A U.S.-brokered ceasefire on November 27 aims to ease tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:31 IST
Ceasefire in Crisis: The Aftermath of Israeli Attacks on Lebanon
Representative Image Image Credit:

Recent Israeli assaults on Lebanon have led to a devastating toll of 4,047 lives lost and 16,638 injuries, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad. This announcement was made during a televised press conference on Wednesday, highlighting the severe impact on civilians, including 316 children and 790 women.

The hostilities initially erupted on October 7, 2023, as a result of the ongoing strife between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, subsequently triggering confrontations with Hezbollah in Lebanon. Tensions reached a peak in September, following intensified Israeli operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah, resulting in the death of its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and widespread strikes across Beirut and Lebanon.

A ceasefire, facilitated by the U.S. and France, was initiated on November 27, yet both parties remain at odds over violations of the agreement. The conflict has profoundly affected Lebanon's healthcare infrastructure, with 67 Israeli offensives recorded against hospitals, leading to the closure of seven facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024