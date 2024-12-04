Security Forces Crack Down on Militants in Pakistan

In a decisive move against rising militancy, Pakistan's security forces have eliminated seven militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during two intelligence-based operations on Wednesday.

Utilizing quadcopter drones, the forces successfully targeted and neutralized two militants linked to the banned TTP group at a border point in KP district, according to sources.

In a separate strike in Jani Khel, Bannu district, drones took out five militants amid increased militant movements. The operations coincide with a recent rise in terrorism activities, pushing local forces to intensify their efforts against these threats.

