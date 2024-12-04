Security Forces Crack Down on Militants in Pakistan
Security forces in northwest Pakistan conducted two separate drone operations, eliminating seven militants associated with the banned group TTP. These operations come amid a surge in terrorism incidents as militant groups intensify actions in the region, prompting increased security measures from local authorities.
In a decisive move against rising militancy, Pakistan's security forces have eliminated seven militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during two intelligence-based operations on Wednesday.
Utilizing quadcopter drones, the forces successfully targeted and neutralized two militants linked to the banned TTP group at a border point in KP district, according to sources.
In a separate strike in Jani Khel, Bannu district, drones took out five militants amid increased militant movements. The operations coincide with a recent rise in terrorism activities, pushing local forces to intensify their efforts against these threats.
