Left Menu

Security Forces Crack Down on Militants in Pakistan

Security forces in northwest Pakistan conducted two separate drone operations, eliminating seven militants associated with the banned group TTP. These operations come amid a surge in terrorism incidents as militant groups intensify actions in the region, prompting increased security measures from local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:02 IST
Security Forces Crack Down on Militants in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move against rising militancy, Pakistan's security forces have eliminated seven militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during two intelligence-based operations on Wednesday.

Utilizing quadcopter drones, the forces successfully targeted and neutralized two militants linked to the banned TTP group at a border point in KP district, according to sources.

In a separate strike in Jani Khel, Bannu district, drones took out five militants amid increased militant movements. The operations coincide with a recent rise in terrorism activities, pushing local forces to intensify their efforts against these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024