Token Justice: Madhya Pradesh's Innovative Crime-Fighting Strategy

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police have initiated a unique campaign offering token rewards for the arrest of criminals. Recently, Saurabh Gaur, a murder suspect, was apprehended after police announced a mere 50 paise reward for him. This initiative aims to demonstrate the determination of law enforcement to pursue all criminals aggressively.

In a bold and unique initiative, Indore police have begun announcing token rewards for absconding criminals, aiming to reinforce their stance against crime, regardless of the profile of the suspects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinod Kumar Meena revealed that Saurabh Gaur alias Bittu, a prime suspect in a murder case, was apprehended in Gandhi Nagar following the announcement of a 50 paise reward for his capture.

The campaign has a dual purpose: to act as a message that the law will catch up with criminals, and to publicly embarrass offenders who attempt to evade justice. With 11 cases filed against Gaur across the city, his arrest showcases the campaign's effectiveness.

