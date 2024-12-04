Political Turmoil in Georgia: Opposition Leader Beaten and Detained

A leader of Georgia's opposition, Nika Gvaramia, has been reportedly detained by police after being beaten unconscious in Tbilisi, as per his party's statement on Wednesday.

The Coalition for Change released footage on platform X, depicting the unconscious Gvaramia being hauled by several men down a street and into a detention vehicle.

This incident emerges amid deepening political crisis in the South Caucasus nation, with significant protests erupting in response to the government's controversial move to suspend European Union accession negotiations.

