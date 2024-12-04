Political Turmoil in Georgia: Opposition Leader Beaten and Detained
Nika Gvaramia, a leader of the Georgian opposition party Coalition for Change, was reportedly beaten unconscious and detained in Tbilisi. Videos show him carried by men into a police car. The incident occurs amid political unrest as Georgians protest against the government's decision to halt EU membership talks.
- Georgia
A leader of Georgia's opposition, Nika Gvaramia, has been reportedly detained by police after being beaten unconscious in Tbilisi, as per his party's statement on Wednesday.
The Coalition for Change released footage on platform X, depicting the unconscious Gvaramia being hauled by several men down a street and into a detention vehicle.
This incident emerges amid deepening political crisis in the South Caucasus nation, with significant protests erupting in response to the government's controversial move to suspend European Union accession negotiations.
