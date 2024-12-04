Tensions Rise: German and Russian Military Standoff in Baltic Sea

The German defence ministry remained silent on reports about an incident involving a German army helicopter and a Russian ship in the Baltic Sea, revealing the delicate tension in the region.

Media outlets reported that the Russian crew fired signal ammunition at the helicopter, which was reportedly on a reconnaissance mission. However, the German ministry has not verified these claims.

This comes amid suspicions of sabotage involving subsea cables, prompting NATO to increase its security measures against what they term as Russia's expanding hybrid attacks in the area.

