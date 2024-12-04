Left Menu

The Audacious Attack: Former Terrorist Targets Sukhbir Singh Badal

Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist with a criminal history, attempted to attack Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple. The incident was foiled by nearby security personnel, and investigations are ongoing. Chaura has faced multiple cases, including the 2004 Burail jailbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Narain Singh Chaura, a former terrorist notorious for his criminal activities, attempted an attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple. The attack, captured by media cameras, unfolded when Chaura, pulling a gun from his pocket, advanced toward Badal.

The quick action of a nearby plainclothes police officer thwarted the attacker, who managed to fire a shot that fortunately missed the target. The bullet struck a nearby wall, sparing Badal from harm. The intervention of additional security personnel ensured Chaura was disarmed.

Authorities, led by Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, are probing the motive behind the attack, considering Chaura's involvement in numerous criminal cases, including the 2004 Burail jailbreak. Police are exploring the incident from all perspectives as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

