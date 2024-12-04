Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Delhi School: The Mystery of Prince's Death

A 12-year-old student, Prince, tragically died following a minor scuffle at a Delhi school. A classmate has been apprehended in connection with the case. The incident led to protests outside the school. Initial medical assessments suggest a convulsion-related condition, and no visible injuries were found on Prince's body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:35 IST
In a tragic incident in Delhi, a 12-year-old student named Prince died after a minor scuffle at his school, sparking protests from the community. Prince, who was attending Chinmaya Vidyalaya on EWS quota, was found with no visible injuries, though authorities noted a foamy substance from his mouth.

A classmate has been apprehended under culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. CCTV footage revealed boys involved in a post-assembly scuffle, raising questions about the events leading to Prince's untimely collapse.

Medical professionals suggest a convulsion-related condition may have caused Prince's death. Prince's father, Sagar, a sewer line worker, insists his son was healthy when dropped off at school. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

