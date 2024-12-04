Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Hamas Threatens Hostage Reaction

Hamas has issued a warning suggesting Israel is planning a hostage rescue mission in Gaza. It has threatened to 'neutralize' captives should such an operation occur, stressing that the responsibility for hostage safety lies with Israel. The timing of Israel's potential operation remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:46 IST
Tensions Rise as Hamas Threatens Hostage Reaction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Hamas has publicly stated it believes Israel to be planning a hostage rescue operation similar to one executed in Gaza's Nuseirat camp last June. The group has threatened dire consequences, claiming it will 'neutralize' the captives if Israel proceeds with the operation, according to a statement acquired by Reuters on Wednesday.

The internal statement, dated November 22, advises Hamas operatives to disregard any repercussions while adhering to the given instructions. Hamas emphasizes that Israel would be culpable for any harm befalling the hostages.

The statement, however, lacks details on the anticipated date of Israel's alleged operation, thereby maintaining an air of uncertainty over future developments in the tense situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024