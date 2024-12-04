Tensions Rise as Hamas Threatens Hostage Reaction

Hamas has publicly stated it believes Israel to be planning a hostage rescue operation similar to one executed in Gaza's Nuseirat camp last June. The group has threatened dire consequences, claiming it will 'neutralize' the captives if Israel proceeds with the operation, according to a statement acquired by Reuters on Wednesday.

The internal statement, dated November 22, advises Hamas operatives to disregard any repercussions while adhering to the given instructions. Hamas emphasizes that Israel would be culpable for any harm befalling the hostages.

The statement, however, lacks details on the anticipated date of Israel's alleged operation, thereby maintaining an air of uncertainty over future developments in the tense situation.

