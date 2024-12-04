Left Menu

eMaap: Revolutionizing Legal Metrology with a Unified National Portal

The National Legal Metrology Portal, eMaap, is set to integrate state legal metrology departments into a national system to streamline processes like licensing and compliance management. The initiative aims to foster ease of business, transparency, and boost manufacturing by centralizing data and decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant step toward transparency and efficiency in trade practices was announced as the National Legal Metrology Portal, known as eMaap, is under development. By unifying state legal metrology departments into a single system, eMaap aims to simplify processes, improving the ease of doing business.

The Department of Consumer Affairs highlighted that the initiative will streamline licensing, verification, and enforcement processes, aiming to eliminate the need for stakeholders to register on multiple portals. This national system is also expected to foster manufacturing growth by enhancing efficiency and accountability.

eMaap not only eases compliance for traders and industries by reducing paperwork but also ensures the accuracy of trade instruments for consumers, fostering confidence in market transactions. Governments will benefit from data-driven decision-making and streamlined enforcement activities, enhancing the regulatory framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

