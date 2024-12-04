eMaap: Revolutionizing Legal Metrology with a Unified National Portal

A significant step toward transparency and efficiency in trade practices was announced as the National Legal Metrology Portal, known as eMaap, is under development. By unifying state legal metrology departments into a single system, eMaap aims to simplify processes, improving the ease of doing business.

The Department of Consumer Affairs highlighted that the initiative will streamline licensing, verification, and enforcement processes, aiming to eliminate the need for stakeholders to register on multiple portals. This national system is also expected to foster manufacturing growth by enhancing efficiency and accountability.

eMaap not only eases compliance for traders and industries by reducing paperwork but also ensures the accuracy of trade instruments for consumers, fostering confidence in market transactions. Governments will benefit from data-driven decision-making and streamlined enforcement activities, enhancing the regulatory framework.

