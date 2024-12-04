OYO Rooms Fined for Service Deficiency in Student Booking Case

The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission in Mumbai Suburban has ruled against hospitality giant OYO Rooms and its partner hotel in Surat for failing to honor a booking made by a student. The commission imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on both entities for their inadequate service.

The case was brought forward after a student, who had booked a hotel room via OYO's online portal for a Railway Recruitment Board exam in Surat, was denied accommodation on arrival. Despite having confirmed the booking and paid the full amount, the student faced refusal at the hotel.

In its judgment, the commission underscored the ethical and legal obligation of hospitality providers to deliver satisfactory service, invoking the principle of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' to emphasize their point. The commission further directed OYO and the hotel to refund the student's booking fee and compensate for the harassment faced.

(With inputs from agencies.)