OYO Rooms Fined for Service Deficiency in Student Booking Case

The Mumbai Suburban Additional District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission fined OYO Rooms and a Surat partner hotel Rs 20,000 for not providing accommodation to a student despite a confirmed booking. The commission stressed the moral duty of hotels to serve guests, offering compensation for the student's distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission in Mumbai Suburban has ruled against hospitality giant OYO Rooms and its partner hotel in Surat for failing to honor a booking made by a student. The commission imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on both entities for their inadequate service.

The case was brought forward after a student, who had booked a hotel room via OYO's online portal for a Railway Recruitment Board exam in Surat, was denied accommodation on arrival. Despite having confirmed the booking and paid the full amount, the student faced refusal at the hotel.

In its judgment, the commission underscored the ethical and legal obligation of hospitality providers to deliver satisfactory service, invoking the principle of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' to emphasize their point. The commission further directed OYO and the hotel to refund the student's booking fee and compensate for the harassment faced.

