Protests Erupt Over Exam Irregularities in Odisha
NSUI activists protested outside the Odisha assembly alleging irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by OSSSC. The protests involved clashes with police, resulting in some arrests. NSUI claims exams were conducted by a blacklisted firm, lacking invigilators and timeframes, demanding their cancellation.
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations in Odisha. The protests took place outside the state assembly, where the activists marched with flags, posters, and banners.
The demonstrators were met with resistance from police, leading to a brief scuffle that saw some activists taken into preventive custody. They were later released, as the unrest simmered down.
The NSUI accused the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission of conducting exams from September 20 to October 8 in substandard conditions, including using a blacklisted firm and lacking proper invigilation. They are calling for the examinations to be annulled.
