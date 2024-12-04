UK Grace Period for eVisa Transition Extended to 2025
The UK has extended the deadline for transitioning from physical visa documents to eVisas until March 2025. This grace period allows expired documents for international travel, providing flexibility to visa holders facing challenges. The move aims to streamline immigration processes and enhance convenience for travelers.
In a significant move, the UK has introduced a grace period lasting until March 2025 to allow the use of expired physical visa documents for international travel as part of transitioning to an eVisa system.
The Home Office's initiative aims to make the migration process smoother for travelers, particularly Indians, using biometric residence permits and other physical visa evidence by transitioning them to eVisas.
UK Minister Seema Malhotra emphasized the government's commitment to streamlining the process, offering carrier flexibility in accepting expired documents, and encouraging paper visa holders to switch to eVisas through GOV.UK, ensuring secure, tamper-proof proof of immigration rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
