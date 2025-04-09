Left Menu

The Fight for Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Immigration Battle

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student, faces deportation after his arrest in New York. An immigration judge demands evidence from the government to justify his deportation. Khalil, criticized for his political views, argues for his rights, while his wife, Noor Abdalla, expects their first child imminently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 01:47 IST
The Fight for Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Immigration Battle

A month after immigration officials detained Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil in New York, he awaits a decision on his deportation from a rural Louisiana detention center. Judge Jamee Comans has mandated federal lawyers to present evidence by Wednesday deadline, for a ruling expected Friday.

The Trump administration has revoked Khalil's legal residency status, citing a 1952 law about potential threats to U.S. foreign policy. Officials allege Khalil concealed previous work with a U.N. agency and other organizations on visa applications. His arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of foreign nationals' involvement in U.S. protests.

Khalil, a Palestinian refugee, challenges these claims as politically motivated, citing free speech violations. His wife, Noor Abdalla, who is unable to visit due to her pregnancy, observed the court proceedings via video link. The case highlights tensions over student activism and immigration policies under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025