The Fight for Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Immigration Battle

A month after immigration officials detained Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil in New York, he awaits a decision on his deportation from a rural Louisiana detention center. Judge Jamee Comans has mandated federal lawyers to present evidence by Wednesday deadline, for a ruling expected Friday.

The Trump administration has revoked Khalil's legal residency status, citing a 1952 law about potential threats to U.S. foreign policy. Officials allege Khalil concealed previous work with a U.N. agency and other organizations on visa applications. His arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of foreign nationals' involvement in U.S. protests.

Khalil, a Palestinian refugee, challenges these claims as politically motivated, citing free speech violations. His wife, Noor Abdalla, who is unable to visit due to her pregnancy, observed the court proceedings via video link. The case highlights tensions over student activism and immigration policies under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)