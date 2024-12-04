Left Menu

Lover's Plot: Faridabad Crime of Passion

A woman and her lover were arrested in Faridabad for allegedly killing her husband. The duo, Rekha and Mohammad Abdullah, reportedly devised the murder plan after a domestic dispute. Abdullah confessed to suffocating Vijay Kumar, the husband, and the pair fled before being caught by police.

Updated: 04-12-2024 21:46 IST
Lover's Plot: Faridabad Crime of Passion
In a shocking crime of passion, police in Faridabad have arrested a woman and her lover for their alleged involvement in the murder of her husband. The incident, which occurred in the slum area of SGM Nagar, has brought attention to a relationship gone astray.

The suspects, identified as Rekha, the wife of the deceased Vijay Kumar, and her paramour Mohammad Abdullah from Uttar Pradesh, reportedly hatched a plan to kill Vijay following Rekha's allegations of domestic assault. During interrogation, Abdullah, who has been working as a delivery boy for four years, confessed to suffocating Vijay by pressing his face against a pillow.

According to the police, the murder took place in the early hours of Sunday. Vijay, employed at a public toilet facility, lived with his wife and three daughters in a nearby slum. After the crime, both Rekha and Abdullah went into hiding before their arrest on Wednesday, following a complaint filed by Vijay's brother, Balbir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

