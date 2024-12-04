Trio Arrested in Delivery Agent Robbery Case
Three individuals were arrested for attacking and robbing a delivery agent in Mohammadpur Jharsa village. The accused allegedly beat the victim with sticks, robbed him, and fled. An FIR was registered following the victim's complaint, leading to the arrest of Sahil, Punit, and Chaman. Further investigations are ongoing.
Police have apprehended three men accused of assaulting and robbing a delivery agent, as reported by officials on Wednesday.
The incident unfolded Tuesday night when the delivery agent reached Mohammadpur Jharsa village to make a delivery. The accused intercepted him, assaulted him with sticks, and made away with his mobile phone and delivery items.
Following the victim's complaint, an FIR was filed, resulting in the arrests of Sahil, Punit, and Chaman. They were presented in court on Wednesday and handed over to police custody for two days, while further investigations continue.
