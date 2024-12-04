Priyanka Gandhi Appeals to Shah for Urgent Relief Aid in Landslide-Affected Kerala

A delegation of parliamentarians from Kerala, led by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, urging the Centre's support for the landslide-affected region of Wayanad.

Priyanka highlighted the plight of those impacted, stating they have lost their homes and livelihoods. She emphasized that the Centre's support is crucial in such situations to avoid sending a negative message to the nation.

In a joint appeal with other Kerala MPs, Priyanka requested the government to prioritize humanitarian aid over politics. The disaster, which devastated large parts of three Wayanad villages, claimed 231 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)