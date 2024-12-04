Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Appeals to Shah for Urgent Relief Aid in Landslide-Affected Kerala

A delegation of Kerala MPs, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met Amit Shah urging for Centre's relief support for landslide-hit Wayanad. They highlighted the plight of affected families and the absence of aid, emphasizing the need to rise above politics and offer humanitarian assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A delegation of parliamentarians from Kerala, led by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, urging the Centre's support for the landslide-affected region of Wayanad.

Priyanka highlighted the plight of those impacted, stating they have lost their homes and livelihoods. She emphasized that the Centre's support is crucial in such situations to avoid sending a negative message to the nation.

In a joint appeal with other Kerala MPs, Priyanka requested the government to prioritize humanitarian aid over politics. The disaster, which devastated large parts of three Wayanad villages, claimed 231 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

