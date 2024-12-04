Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Kathua: Deputy CM's Firm Stand

A government official in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua has been suspended for allegedly failing to prevent illegal mining activities.

This disciplinary action follows a surprise inspection by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who warned underperforming officials of severe consequences. The suspension of District Mineral Officer Naveen Kumar comes amid mounting concerns about mining regulations in the region bordering Punjab.

Choudhary emphasized accountability to the electorate, expressing his government's commitment to infrastructure and environmental integrity over bureaucratic interests. Additionally, he reaffirmed efforts to protect agricultural land from industrial encroachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)