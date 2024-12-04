Trailblazing Recruitment: Transgender Inclusion in Hyderabad Traffic Police

In a pioneering move, 44 transgender persons have successfully cleared the physical efficiency tests for selection as Traffic Assistants within the Hyderabad Traffic Police Department, as announced on Wednesday.

This initiative from the Telangana government, driven by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, underscores a commitment to inclusivity by involving transgender individuals in public service roles. Events were organized by the Social Welfare Department at Goshamahal Police Ground for 58 attendees, resulting in the selection of 44 individuals.

Hyderabad's Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, encouraged the candidates to be exemplary representatives of their community. These recruits, aged 18-40 and meeting specific educational and residency criteria, will join the force on a pilot basis for six months, pending further checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)