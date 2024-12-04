Left Menu

Trailblazing Recruitment: Transgender Inclusion in Hyderabad Traffic Police

Forty-four transgender individuals have passed physical efficiency tests to become Traffic Assistants in Hyderabad, marking progress in their societal recognition. The Telangana government's initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, aims to include transgenders in public service roles, promoting inclusivity and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, 44 transgender persons have successfully cleared the physical efficiency tests for selection as Traffic Assistants within the Hyderabad Traffic Police Department, as announced on Wednesday.

This initiative from the Telangana government, driven by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, underscores a commitment to inclusivity by involving transgender individuals in public service roles. Events were organized by the Social Welfare Department at Goshamahal Police Ground for 58 attendees, resulting in the selection of 44 individuals.

Hyderabad's Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, encouraged the candidates to be exemplary representatives of their community. These recruits, aged 18-40 and meeting specific educational and residency criteria, will join the force on a pilot basis for six months, pending further checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

