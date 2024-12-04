Left Menu

Explosive Dangers: Bandits Target Northwest Nigeria Highways

Armed gangs, known as bandits, planted explosives on the Dansadau-Gusau road in Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria. The attack resulted in at least 12 deaths and numerous injuries. Authorities have deployed teams to neutralize explosives and are investigating the attack. This marks an escalation in tactics by these armed groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:55 IST
Explosive Dangers: Bandits Target Northwest Nigeria Highways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a worrying escalation of violence, armed gangs in northwest Nigeria, referred to locally as bandits, have resorted to planting explosives on major highways, targeting civilians and security forces.

Recent attacks on the Dansadau-Gusau road in Zamfara state left at least a dozen dead and several injured, according to military sources and eyewitnesses.

The military has responded by deploying a specialized ordnance disposal team, working with local authorities to dismantle further threats and bring the perpetrators to justice. Locals are urged to stay vigilant in the face of rising violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024