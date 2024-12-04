Explosive Dangers: Bandits Target Northwest Nigeria Highways

In a worrying escalation of violence, armed gangs in northwest Nigeria, referred to locally as bandits, have resorted to planting explosives on major highways, targeting civilians and security forces.

Recent attacks on the Dansadau-Gusau road in Zamfara state left at least a dozen dead and several injured, according to military sources and eyewitnesses.

The military has responded by deploying a specialized ordnance disposal team, working with local authorities to dismantle further threats and bring the perpetrators to justice. Locals are urged to stay vigilant in the face of rising violence.

