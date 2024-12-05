Left Menu

Record Fentanyl Seizure: A Blow to Sinaloa Cartel

Mexican security forces made a historic seizure of 1,100 kilograms of fentanyl in Sinaloa, dealing a $400 million blow to organized crime. This comes amidst increasing violence and U.S. pressure on Mexico to curb the opioid crisis and illegal migration.

Mexican security forces announced Wednesday that they have executed the largest fentanyl seizure in the country's history, confiscating 1,100 kilograms of the synthetic opioid in Sinaloa. This operation dealt an estimated $400 million economic blow to organized crime.

The record seizure comes as Sinaloa experiences intensified violence due to internal strife within the Sinaloa Cartel, especially following the capture of kingpin Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada in July. Concurrently, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has demanded more action from Mexico to curb both fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration, even threatening tariffs.

Authorities uncovered the fentanyl stash at two sites in Ahome, guided by intelligence work and public tips. President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that this significant development underscores a shift in Mexico's approach to tackling the production and trafficking of this deadly opioid.

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

