Record Fentanyl Seizure: A Blow to Sinaloa Cartel

Mexican security forces announced Wednesday that they have executed the largest fentanyl seizure in the country's history, confiscating 1,100 kilograms of the synthetic opioid in Sinaloa. This operation dealt an estimated $400 million economic blow to organized crime.

The record seizure comes as Sinaloa experiences intensified violence due to internal strife within the Sinaloa Cartel, especially following the capture of kingpin Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada in July. Concurrently, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has demanded more action from Mexico to curb both fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration, even threatening tariffs.

Authorities uncovered the fentanyl stash at two sites in Ahome, guided by intelligence work and public tips. President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that this significant development underscores a shift in Mexico's approach to tackling the production and trafficking of this deadly opioid.

(With inputs from agencies.)