Trump Fights Georgia Election Case: Presidential Immunity Challenged

President-elect Donald Trump is making moves to dismiss the Georgia election interference case, contending that state courts won't hold jurisdiction once he assumes the presidency next month.

The case is largely on hold over a pretrial appeal permitting prosecutor Fani Willis to remain despite alleged conflicts of interest.

Trump's attorneys argue that a sitting president is immune from indictment, seeking case dismissal. Meanwhile, former campaign lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who pled guilty, now challenges his plea as invalid.

(With inputs from agencies.)