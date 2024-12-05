Trump Fights Georgia Election Case: Presidential Immunity Challenged
Donald Trump seeks dismissal of the Georgia election interference case, citing presidential immunity. His legal team argues that state courts lack jurisdiction as he prepares to return to the White House. The case remains contentious, with ongoing appeals and multiple co-defendant pleas complicating the legal proceedings.
Updated: 05-12-2024
President-elect Donald Trump is making moves to dismiss the Georgia election interference case, contending that state courts won't hold jurisdiction once he assumes the presidency next month.
The case is largely on hold over a pretrial appeal permitting prosecutor Fani Willis to remain despite alleged conflicts of interest.
Trump's attorneys argue that a sitting president is immune from indictment, seeking case dismissal. Meanwhile, former campaign lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who pled guilty, now challenges his plea as invalid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
