Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International has accused the state of Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, a charge Israel has firmly denied. The human rights group released a report asserting that Israel's actions during the war meet the legal definition of genocide.

The allegations stem from a comprehensive analysis of events and statements attributed to Israeli officials. This marks Amnesty's first time identifying genocide amid an active conflict, with its findings based on the 1948 Genocide Convention's parameters.

Despite Israeli denials, Amnesty's Secretary General, Agnes Callamard, emphasized the seriousness of their conclusions, urging the International Criminal Court to pursue investigations into the alleged genocide in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)