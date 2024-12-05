Left Menu

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the ongoing Gaza conflict. The report claims that Israel's actions meet the legal threshold for genocide, a claim Israeli leaders deny. This follows the war's escalation after a Hamas attack in October 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 05:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 05:33 IST
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amnesty International has accused the state of Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, a charge Israel has firmly denied. The human rights group released a report asserting that Israel's actions during the war meet the legal definition of genocide.

The allegations stem from a comprehensive analysis of events and statements attributed to Israeli officials. This marks Amnesty's first time identifying genocide amid an active conflict, with its findings based on the 1948 Genocide Convention's parameters.

Despite Israeli denials, Amnesty's Secretary General, Agnes Callamard, emphasized the seriousness of their conclusions, urging the International Criminal Court to pursue investigations into the alleged genocide in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024