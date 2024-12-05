Political Turmoil in South Korea: Martial Law and Impeachment Drama

South Korea's political landscape is in turmoil as President Yoon Suk Yeol confronts impeachment efforts after his unexpected declaration of martial law in Seoul. The decision, lasting just six hours, saw troops in the streets before the National Assembly swiftly overruled the act.

The Democratic Party leads the impeachment charge, accusing Yoon of attempting a 'self-coup' by deploying military forces without meeting constitutional stipulations for crisis situations. Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun resigned amid the controversy and was replaced by Choi Byung Hyuk, a retired general and ambassador.

Ruling party dynamics are tense, with internal factions influencing the outcome as two-thirds Assembly support is needed for impeachment. Observers note parallels with the 2016 impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, highlighting potential implications for South Korea's democratic fabric.

