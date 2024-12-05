Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Seventh-Day Adventist School in California

A gunman opened fire at a California school affiliated with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, wounding two children before dying by suicide. The attack occurred at the Feather River School, leaving the children in critical condition. Authorities suspect the school's church ties as motive.

Tragedy Strikes Seventh-Day Adventist School in California
A gunman shot and wounded two young children at a California school affiliated with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church before taking his own life, according to authorities.

The attack took place at the Feather River School near Oroville, California, critically injuring two boys aged 5 and 6, who were immediately taken to a trauma center.

Investigators suggest that the shooting was motivated by the school's religious affiliation, prompting further security measures across similar institutions in the area.

