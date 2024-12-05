Tragedy Strikes Seventh-Day Adventist School in California

A gunman shot and wounded two young children at a California school affiliated with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church before taking his own life, according to authorities.

The attack took place at the Feather River School near Oroville, California, critically injuring two boys aged 5 and 6, who were immediately taken to a trauma center.

Investigators suggest that the shooting was motivated by the school's religious affiliation, prompting further security measures across similar institutions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)