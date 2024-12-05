Left Menu

Stone Pelting Incident in Ambivli Leaves Mumbai Cop Injured

A Mumbai police officer was injured in a stone-pelting incident by individuals allegedly linked to the Irani gang in Thane district. The incident occurred when a police team attempted to apprehend a suspect. Four individuals have been detained concerning the attack.

A Mumbai police officer sustained injuries when individuals, reportedly associated with the Irani gang, hurled stones at security personnel in Thane district, Maharashtra. The assault transpired as police aimed to apprehend a criminal suspect, revealed an official on Thursday.

The event unfolded Wednesday night in the Ambivli area. A team from the Andheri police station in Mumbai was on-site to capture a suspect tied to a criminal case, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III-Kalyan, Atul Zende.

Authorities have detained four individuals linked to the stone-pelting incident. The suspects, assumed to be part of the notorious Irani gang, targeted officers, injuring one cop. The injured officer's identity remains undisclosed, said the official. The Irani gang is notorious for its involvement in various criminal activities, primarily chain-snatching.

