Auto-Rickshaw Duo Arrested for Brazen Knife-Point Robbery of IB Officer
Two auto-rickshaw drivers have been apprehended in connection with the robbery of an Intelligence Bureau officer near RK Ashram Marg. The suspects, Akhtar Raja and Ghulam Raza, allegedly targeted the officer after following him from a restaurant in Paharganj. Both have admitted to their involvement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Two auto-rickshaw drivers, Akhtar Raja and Ghulam Raza, have been arrested for allegedly robbing an Intelligence Bureau officer at knifepoint near RK Ashram Marg in New Delhi.
The officer, who had been dining in Paharganj, was targeted around 1 am while waiting for transportation. The accused reportedly took his wallet and various identification cards before fleeing.
Following a detailed examination of CCTV footage, authorities tracked down Akhtar. During interrogation, he admitted plotting the crime with Raza. Consequently, both suspects were detained, and the stolen items were retrieved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants in East Delhi
Pat Cummins Leads Sunrisers Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Recruitment Drive Allegedly Masquerading Under Ministry of Rural Development
IIT Delhi's Global Expansion: A New Chapter in Abu Dhabi
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested