Auto-Rickshaw Duo Arrested for Brazen Knife-Point Robbery of IB Officer

Two auto-rickshaw drivers, Akhtar Raja and Ghulam Raza, have been arrested for allegedly robbing an Intelligence Bureau officer at knifepoint near RK Ashram Marg in New Delhi.

The officer, who had been dining in Paharganj, was targeted around 1 am while waiting for transportation. The accused reportedly took his wallet and various identification cards before fleeing.

Following a detailed examination of CCTV footage, authorities tracked down Akhtar. During interrogation, he admitted plotting the crime with Raza. Consequently, both suspects were detained, and the stolen items were retrieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)