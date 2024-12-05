Stalin's Philanthropy Boosts Cyclone Relief Efforts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken a charitable move by donating his monthly salary to the CM's Public Relief Fund, aimed at helping cyclone-affected regions including Villupuram.

Stalin personally handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary N Muruganandam at the State Secretariat, showing commitment as governmental relief and rehabilitation efforts persist in several districts like Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri.

The administration is ensuring that affected residents are settled in relief centers with access to food and essential supplies, according to an official release.

