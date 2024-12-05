Left Menu

Stalin's Philanthropy Boosts Cyclone Relief Efforts

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has donated his month's salary to the CM's Public Relief Fund to aid cyclone-hit areas like Villupuram and others. The government is actively involved in relief and rehabilitation, providing shelter, food, and essential commodities to affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:26 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken a charitable move by donating his monthly salary to the CM's Public Relief Fund, aimed at helping cyclone-affected regions including Villupuram.

Stalin personally handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary N Muruganandam at the State Secretariat, showing commitment as governmental relief and rehabilitation efforts persist in several districts like Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri.

The administration is ensuring that affected residents are settled in relief centers with access to food and essential supplies, according to an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

