Sachin Pilot Urges Diplomatic Action on Bangladesh Hindu Violence

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has called on the Indian government to diplomatically address violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Criticizing the BJP government in Rajasthan, he highlighted its inefficiency due to multiple power centers. Pilot emphasized the need for diplomatic dialogue to address cross-border violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:22 IST
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has urged the Indian government to address the issue of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh through diplomatic channels. Stating that such targeted attacks should not be tolerated, Pilot expressed his concern during a visit to his Assembly constituency, Tonk.

He also criticized the BJP government in Rajasthan, accusing it of inefficiency over the past year due to the existence of multiple power centers. Bureaucracy, he warned, has become dominant, causing distress among farmers and a deteriorating law and order situation.

Pilot emphasized the importance of initiating diplomatic talks to address ongoing violence in neighboring countries, and called for an immediate halt to attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

