Sachin Pilot Urges Diplomatic Action on Bangladesh Hindu Violence
Congress leader Sachin Pilot has called on the Indian government to diplomatically address violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Criticizing the BJP government in Rajasthan, he highlighted its inefficiency due to multiple power centers. Pilot emphasized the need for diplomatic dialogue to address cross-border violence.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot has urged the Indian government to address the issue of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh through diplomatic channels. Stating that such targeted attacks should not be tolerated, Pilot expressed his concern during a visit to his Assembly constituency, Tonk.
He also criticized the BJP government in Rajasthan, accusing it of inefficiency over the past year due to the existence of multiple power centers. Bureaucracy, he warned, has become dominant, causing distress among farmers and a deteriorating law and order situation.
Pilot emphasized the importance of initiating diplomatic talks to address ongoing violence in neighboring countries, and called for an immediate halt to attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
