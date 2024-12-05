Illegal Residency Uncovered: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Navi Mumbai

In a significant crackdown on illegal residency, police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The suspects included a couple and another individual, whose unlawful stay in India was exposed during a raid by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell.

Authorities acted promptly on a tip-off, leading to the arrest of Amirul Dino Gharami, his wife Rukhsana, and Shakila Kadir Sheikh. They were unable to produce the necessary documents to prove their nationality, prompting their arrest.

The investigation revealed that Shakila and her absconding husband Kadir Sheikh had illicitly acquired Indian identification documents. Legal actions have been initiated under several charges, including those under the Foreigners Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for forgery and cheating.

(With inputs from agencies.)