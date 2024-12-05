Illegal Residency Uncovered: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Navi Mumbai
Three Bangladeshi nationals, including a couple, were arrested in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, for illegally residing in India. The police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid that led to their arrest after failing to produce valid nationality documents. A search is ongoing for another suspect.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on illegal residency, police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The suspects included a couple and another individual, whose unlawful stay in India was exposed during a raid by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell.
Authorities acted promptly on a tip-off, leading to the arrest of Amirul Dino Gharami, his wife Rukhsana, and Shakila Kadir Sheikh. They were unable to produce the necessary documents to prove their nationality, prompting their arrest.
The investigation revealed that Shakila and her absconding husband Kadir Sheikh had illicitly acquired Indian identification documents. Legal actions have been initiated under several charges, including those under the Foreigners Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for forgery and cheating.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In-Flight Incident: Man Arrested for Harassment on Air India Flight
German National Arrested in Russia: Explosive Allegations
German National Arrested for Alleged Sabotage Plot in Russia
World Uyghur Congress Criticizes Arrests of Pro-Democracy Activists in Hong Kong
Key Suspect Arrested in Cash-for-Vote Scandal at Ahmedabad Airport