Tripura Gousia Samity Urges Action Against Flag Disrespect

The Tripura Gousia Samity, a prominent Muslim organization in India's northeastern region, has voiced strong concerns over the ongoing disrespect toward the Indian national flag in Bangladesh. This demand for action comes amid escalating unrest reported in the neighboring country, which has seen continuous oppression of Sanatan Dharma adherents.

Abdul Barik, the president of the organization, expressed deep concern about the burning of properties and the overall unrest faced by the community in Bangladesh. Barik stressed that it is crucial to address the disrespect shown towards India's national emblem and called for swift interventions to prevent further incidents.

In a move to prompt action, the Tripura Gousia Samity has submitted a formal memorandum to West Tripura's district magistrate. This document, directed to the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, underscores the need for urgent resolution and answers regarding the flag disrespect videos circulating from Bangladesh.

