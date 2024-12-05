Left Menu

Tripura Gousia Samity Urges Action Against Flag Disrespect

The Tripura Gousia Samity in India has called for an end to the disrespect of the Indian national flag in Bangladesh, citing unrest against Sanatan Dharma believers. The organization has submitted a memorandum to authorities seeking immediate action and clarification on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:51 IST
Tripura Gousia Samity Urges Action Against Flag Disrespect
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Gousia Samity, a prominent Muslim organization in India's northeastern region, has voiced strong concerns over the ongoing disrespect toward the Indian national flag in Bangladesh. This demand for action comes amid escalating unrest reported in the neighboring country, which has seen continuous oppression of Sanatan Dharma adherents.

Abdul Barik, the president of the organization, expressed deep concern about the burning of properties and the overall unrest faced by the community in Bangladesh. Barik stressed that it is crucial to address the disrespect shown towards India's national emblem and called for swift interventions to prevent further incidents.

In a move to prompt action, the Tripura Gousia Samity has submitted a formal memorandum to West Tripura's district magistrate. This document, directed to the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, underscores the need for urgent resolution and answers regarding the flag disrespect videos circulating from Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024