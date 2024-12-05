Left Menu

Bollywood-Style Heist: Fake ED Raid in Gujarat

Twelve individuals, including a married couple, were arrested for orchestrating a Bollywood-like fake Enforcement Directorate raid in Gandhidham, Gujarat, stealing jewelry and cash worth Rs 22.25 lakh. The ringleader, Morvadia, targeted a jeweler's premises, leveraging a past Income Tax raid as inspiration.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve people have been taken into custody in connection with a daring and elaborate fake raid mimicking Enforcement Directorate operations, a police official reported.

The incident, reminiscent of a Bollywood plot, occurred on December 2 at a jeweler's location in Gandhidham, Gujarat. The culprits made away with cash and jewelry worth Rs 22.25 lakh.

The planning for the heist was meticulous, with the group's leader, Bharat Morvadia, orchestrating the operation. Morvadia and his team met at a tea stall in Adipur to discuss details of the operation, eventually recruiting others to assist in the elaborate scheme.

