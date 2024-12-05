Imran Khan Indicted: Former PM Faces Anti-Terrorism Charges

In a significant legal development, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was indicted by a court on Thursday for allegedly inciting attacks on military installations by his supporters in 2023. This charge is part of a broader legal battle the cricketer-turned-politician has faced since leaving office in 2022.

Khan, who remains in jail, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The same court session saw more than 60 other individuals indicted in relation to the same case, as reported by Geo TV and ARY News. The charges originate from a major protest on May 9, which was set off by Khan's arrest on graft allegations.

During the violence, which is considered one of the most serious challenges to military power in Pakistan, at least eight people were killed. Some of Khan's supporters have already been sentenced for their involvement. Khan, over the last year, has been named in dozens of cases orchestrated after his ousting in 2022.

