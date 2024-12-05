Left Menu

Nun's Arrest Ties Charity to 'Ndrangheta Mafia

Italian police arrested a nun and 24 others, including politicians, in Brescia over mafia connections. Sister Anna Donelli, known for prison work, allegedly acted as a go-between for ‘Ndrangheta mafia. They seized 1.8 million euros and accused suspects of crimes like mafia association, vote buying, and money laundering.

In a sweeping crackdown on organized crime, Italian police arrested 25 individuals, including a nun, Sister Anna Donelli, and local politicians on charges related to mafia activities in the northern city of Brescia.

Sister Donelli, renowned for her work with prisoners and in Milan's underprivileged areas, faces accusations of collaborating with the notorious 'Ndrangheta mafia. Authorities allege she served as a liaison between the criminal group and incarcerated gang members.

The raid, involving the seizure of 1.8 million euros, highlights the pervasive influence of the 'Ndrangheta, originally from Calabria, which has extended its reach into white-collar crime globally. The suspects are implicated in a range of criminal activities, including money laundering, vote buying, and tax evasion.

