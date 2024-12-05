Attack in Broad Daylight: Concerns Rise Over Security in Jammu and Kashmir

Concerns intensified in Jammu and Kashmir after an attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, a Z-plus category protectee, ignited discussions on security measures. The incident's implications have been addressed by many experts, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

During a press conference following the SKIMS annual day celebrations, Abdullah commented on the alarming nature of the attack. He spoke to Badal post-incident, expressing relief over his safety, while acknowledging some sensitive discussions that remain private.

Abdullah urged for an investigation into the security breach, referencing Punjab's tumultuous past, and emphasized the significance of maintaining secularism in the country amid rising communal tensions.

