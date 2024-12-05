Left Menu

Attack in Broad Daylight: Concerns Rise Over Security in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, a Z-plus category protectee. Highlighting the past turbulence in Punjab, Abdullah stressed the need for thorough investigation and preventive measures. He also addressed the secular principles of the constitution amidst concerns over targeting of mosques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:44 IST
Concerns intensified in Jammu and Kashmir after an attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, a Z-plus category protectee, ignited discussions on security measures. The incident's implications have been addressed by many experts, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

During a press conference following the SKIMS annual day celebrations, Abdullah commented on the alarming nature of the attack. He spoke to Badal post-incident, expressing relief over his safety, while acknowledging some sensitive discussions that remain private.

Abdullah urged for an investigation into the security breach, referencing Punjab's tumultuous past, and emphasized the significance of maintaining secularism in the country amid rising communal tensions.

