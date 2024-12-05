Rusted Mortar Shell Discovery in Poonch

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were alerted to a significant discovery on Thursday when villagers in Surankote stumbled upon a rusted mortar shell. The object was located in an open field by residents of Haril village.

In response to the villagers' report, a joint team consisting of local police officers and Army personnel was promptly dispatched to the location to secure the area and assess the situation.

Experts from the bomb disposal squad are on site, undertaking the careful task of defusing the potentially dangerous ordnance to prevent any harm to the community.

