Left Menu

Rusted Mortar Shell Discovery in Poonch

A rusted mortar shell was discovered in a field in Surankote, Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Villagers of Haril noticed the shell, prompting police and the Army to respond. The bomb disposal squad is currently working to defuse the shell safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:25 IST
Rusted Mortar Shell Discovery in Poonch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district were alerted to a significant discovery on Thursday when villagers in Surankote stumbled upon a rusted mortar shell. The object was located in an open field by residents of Haril village.

In response to the villagers' report, a joint team consisting of local police officers and Army personnel was promptly dispatched to the location to secure the area and assess the situation.

Experts from the bomb disposal squad are on site, undertaking the careful task of defusing the potentially dangerous ordnance to prevent any harm to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024