Life Sentence in Assam: Justice Served in Wife's Murder Case

A court in Assam's Kokrajhar district delivered a significant verdict on Thursday, sentencing Bishnu Basumatary to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife.

Presiding over the case, Kokrajhar District and Session Judge Nirmali Talukdar found Basumatary guilty under Section 302 of the IPC, also imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 for the heinous crime.

In addition, Basumatary faced a seven-year rigorous imprisonment for concealing evidence and providing false information. This sentence, accompanied by a Rs 5,000 fine, will run concurrently with his life sentence. The case was registered at the Serfanguri police station following the incident on July 31, 2022, where Basumatary disposed of his wife's body in the Karbona river.

